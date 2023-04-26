AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

The annual review meeting of Local Government and Rural Development was held at Kashmir House here on Wednesday under the chair of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The annual review meeting of Local Government and Rural Development was held at Kashmir House here on Wednesday under the chair of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haque.

Besides others, Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, MLA Abdul Majid Khan,MLA Ch. Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, MLA Javed Ahmed Bhut,MLA Sardar Akmal Sargala, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Muhidin Qadri, Chief(Rural Development) Department of Planning and Development Syed Abrar Haider Ghardezi, Chief (Planning and Monitoring) Local Government and Rural Development Muhammad Masood attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants have been directed to prepare a plan for expanding annual development funds and present it to the prime minister.

Similarly, the meeting constituted a Committee to Review the Local government act, aiming to draft suggestions for making improvements and then to take an appraisal of sub-sections of the act its prompt compilation and reviewing of the laws of manuals and its procedure to draft recommendations besides, reviewing the legal status of Contact Council to draft recommendation in this regard. The Review Committee comprise of three members including Principal Secretary, Secretary Law and Secretary Local Government.

The Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Muhidin Qadri on the occasion briefed the prime minister regarding the annual development programme and creation of terms in ADP, inclusion and its approval of the procedure.

PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haque while taking appraisal of legal aspects regarding the Contact Council for Rural Development expressed his concern over the sub-sections of the act and its non procedural. He also expressed his concern over the arbitrary quota from the development funds and desired its closure.

Addressing the meeting the prime minister directed to ensure 100% expenditure of development funds and the timely and transparent completion of development projects and no delaying tactics would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The PM said that all the development projects would be passed through strict physical audits so that projects could be seen on the ground and masses could be benefited. He directed the authorities concerned only to suggest the development projects in view and as per the requirements of the masses, he observed.