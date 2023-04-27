UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Chairs LG And Rural Development Annual Review Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The annual review meeting of Local Government and Rural Development was held at Kashmir House here on Wednesday under the chair of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haque.

Besides others, Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, MLA Abdul Majid Khan,MLA Ch. Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, MLA Javed Ahmed Bhut,MLA Sardar Akmal Sargala, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Muhidin Qadri, Chief(Rural Development) Department of Planning and Development Syed Abrar Haider Ghardezi, Chief (Planning and Monitoring) Local Government and Rural Development Muhammad Masood attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants have been directed to prepare a plan for expanding annual development funds and present it to the prime minister.

Similarly, the meeting constituted a Committee to Review the Local government act, aiming to draft suggestions for making improvements and then to take an appraisal of sub-sections of the act its prompt compilation and reviewing of the laws of manuals and its procedure to draft recommendations besides, reviewing the legal status of Contact Council to draft recommendation in this regard. The Review Committee comprise of three members including Principal Secretary, Secretary Law and Secretary Local Government.

The Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Muhidin Qadri on the occasion briefed the prime minister regarding the annual development programme and creation of terms in ADP, inclusion and its approval of the procedure.

PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haque while taking appraisal of legal aspects regarding the Contact Council for Rural Development expressed his concern over the sub-sections of the act and its non procedural. He also expressed his concern over the arbitrary quota from the development funds and desired its closure.

Addressing the meeting the prime minister directed to ensure 100% expenditure of development funds and the timely and transparent completion of development projects and no delaying tactics would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The PM said that all the development projects would be passed through strict physical audits so that projects could be seen on the ground and masses could be benefited. He directed the authorities concerned only to suggest the development projects in view and as per the requirements of the masses, he observed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

11 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

1 hour ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.