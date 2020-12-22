UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Chairs MDA BoD's Meeting, Takes Various Decisions For Dept's Betterment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

AJK PM chairs MDA BoD's meeting, takes various decisions for dept's betterment

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan while chairing the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) Board of Directors (BoD)'s meeting here on Tuesday said his government had protected the resources of Mirpur and eliminated the pillage and mismanagement of public resources

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan while chairing the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) board of Directors (BoD)'s meeting here on Tuesday said his government had protected the resources of Mirpur and eliminated the pillage and mismanagement of public resources.

He said he shunned down of using special powers for allotting the plots in Mirpur. The MDA had taken special measures for making Mirpur a developed and beautiful model city of the AJK and the government was providing the vital resources in that regard, he added.

Addressing the meeting, he directed the BoD to auction the commercial plots instead of allotment.

He said we could not take the responsibility of financial embezzlement and misappropriations of the previous successive governments and added he was the only prime minister who did not allot any plot from the MDA or get any financial benefit.

He, on the occasion, approved the MDA budget and the meeting also made different decisions and approved the provision of equal facilities to all the secretaries of the government.

The meeting decided to take such measures which could help in making the institution financially strong and devise a comprehensive plan in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary Asmatullah Shah, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kiyani, MDA Chairman Anwar Ghazi, Commissioner Mirpur Chaudhry Raqeeb, Administrator Municipal Corporation and others concerned.

