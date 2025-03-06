AJK PM charges India for maneuvering chaos, confusion through 5th generation warfare tactics in region

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while referring to India's nefarious designs in the region, has said, "Our enemy is busy hatching conspiracies to spread chaos and confusion by manipulating youth through its 5th generation warfare tactics".

He expressed these views while addressing the passing out parade ceremony of the 60th Recruit Course of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police in the state metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM Haq said that the enemy’s aim was to pollute and poison young minds through its dirty warfare tactics and disinformation campaign. " Our enemy cannot dare to even cast an evil eye on country; however, it is shamelessly trying to foment trouble and spread anarchy in the country", he added.

The prime minister said that using the power of argument was the most civilized way to convince others, however, "if anyone challenges writ of the state, then the law will take its own course ".

On the occasion, the PM, while appreciating the Police for its significant contribution in maintaining law and order situation announced a one billion rupees grant to enhance the professional capacity of the department.

"The credit for maintaining peace in the region goes to the Police and especially those brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty", the PM said, adding that the AJK Police had a beautiful past, a glorious present and a bright future .

He also praised the police force for demonstrating maximum restraint and handling situation wisely during protesters held in May and December last year.

He said that the government would ensure the provision of resources to the Police in every possible way, " adding a huge amount of 4 billion rupees was required to reform the police department and enhance the professional capabilities of the police force; however, in the initial phase, one billion rupees would be provided in the current fiscal year.

The PM also hailed establishment of the Anti-Riot Force by the IG Police terming it as a good step.

Commenting on the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said the Indian government would have to pay a huge price if it failed to stop the brutality and barbarism against Kashmiris .

He said that there was a huge difference between a protective and an occupying army.

Reiterating his commitment to continue the mission of welfare of the people, he said that government's resources and tax money would be spent on the welfare of the people.

