AJK PM claims record development during his tenure

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 20 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said record mega development project were completed during his ongoing tenure.

Talking to media in Bhimbher, he said the government attached the highest priority to the development of the state and in this connection revolutionary steps were taken to provide basic amenities of life at the door steps of the common men.

The AJK PM said Bharing town in Bhimbher district was being elevated to the status of model village besides the redressal of the issues of water supply, schools and hospitals in the district.