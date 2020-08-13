UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Claims Socio-economic Uplift Of People In The Region.

AJK PM claims socio-economic uplift of people in the region.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said AJK government has launched a comprehensive developmental oriented program and opened a new era of progress and prosperity for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

He was Talking to a senior leader of Muslim league (N) Saddique-ul-Farooq ,and President of Muslim league (N) Azad Kashmir Karachi Division Mr.Sheraz Khan here on Thursday.

He said after coming into power the government laid a solid foundation to restore the confidence of the people. "Non developmental expenditure was minimized to project more funds for accelerating the tempo of developmental activities in the state", he added.

The Premier said on the very first day the government framed a policy to make the state self-sufficient and in this connection drastic steps were taken to increase the state revenue.

"It was due to this reason that our government managed to collect 23 billion rupees tax following the power delegated to the state government by the Kashmir council", PM said.

The Prime Minister said that under the community infrastructure program a chain of developmental projects were launched from Bhimber to Taobutt and maximum funds were made available for the development of the state.

The Prime Minister said that as a result of difficult decisions taken by the government, the educated youth enrolled in the services which helped improve the system of the government.

