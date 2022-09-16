UrduPoint.com

AJK PM, CM GB Resolve To Lessen Road Connectivity Challenges By Constructing 'Shounter Tunnel'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday reiterated their pledge to bridge the 75-year gap between the two regions

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid on Thursday reiterated their pledge to bridge the 75-year gap between the two regions.

Addressing together in a joint news conference in the State metropolis, they both held that construction of Shounter Tunnel would not only reduce the land distance but also help to revive the spiritual ties between the two regions.

"We will build Gilgit-Baltistan House in Muzaffarabad and Kashmir House in Gilgit to strengthen our relations," they said.

The measures to establish a working relationship between the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would prove an important milestone in strengthening Pakistan.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the security and survival of Pakistan was our priority.

Pakistan, he said, was the center of hope not only for Kashmiris but also for the oppressed nations of the whole world.

The AJK Prime Minister while expressing solidarity with flood affected people in Gilgit Baltistan said, "Our brothers of Gilgit-Baltistan are currently more affected by the floods." In response to a question, the AJK PM said that Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan can sign joint agreements for climate change, but the resources have to be provided by the center.

Replying to another question, the AJK PM said that the distance between Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would be reduced to three and a half hours from the Shunter Tunnel.

"Plans to start air service in both regions are also under consideration in the future," he added.

