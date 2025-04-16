Open Menu

AJK PM Commends Army Chief's Address To Overseas Pakistanis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM

AJK PM commends Army Chief's address to overseas Pakistanis

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has commended the keynote address delivered by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir during the Overseas Pakistanis' Convention, wherein he reaffirmed the nation's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

In a special statement issued here on Tuesday to media, the Prime Minister noted that the Army Chief's comments embodying the country's principled position on Kashmir, rooted in the words of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who stated that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan."

He mentioned that during his recent visit to Azad Kashmir, the Army Chief made similar remarks that boosted up the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Emphasizing the crucial role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country's territorial integrity, the prime minister asserted that as long as the Pak Army is stationed at the LoC, adversaries will think twice before threatening Pakistan.

He recalled that the Kashmiris, through a resolution unanimously adopted at a historic summit in Srinagar on July 19, 1947, chose to align their destiny with the state of Pakistan.

"Our ancestors upheld this ideology, we continue to uphold it, and future generations will stand by it," the Prime Minister stated.He said that the entire nation stands firmly behind the Pakistan Army, which is a formidable force in thwarting India's dream of becoming a regional power.

