UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Commends Legal Fraternity To Ensure Speedy Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 09:37 PM

AJK PM commends legal fraternity to ensure speedy justice

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday commended the legal fraternity for delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday commended the legal fraternity for delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses.

In his message of felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of all District Bar Associations across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he expressed the hope that the newly-elected office bearers of the AJK bar associations will use their full potential to ensure the upholding of the rule of law and provide speedy justice to the suffering humanity.

The AJK Prime Minister urged the lawyers to utilize their professional capabilities in alleviating the problems faced by the people as well as play an active role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

Referring to the continual ugly conditions of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, the AJK Prime Minister said "we should never forget our brothers and sisters in the Occupied Kashmir who are facing the repressions of over 900,000 Indian occupational forces � the army and para military troops, with utmost courage and fortitude and added that the newly elected officials should organize seminars and talks in this regard.

Qayyum Niazi said that he was hopeful that the newly elected AJK bars office bearers would play their role to secure and protect the rights of the lawyers through using all of their professional skills and abilities ab Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Army Lawyers Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Pakistan's rice exports to China increased 133% in ..

Pakistan's rice exports to China increased 133% in 2021

5 minutes ago
 Campaign against vehicles launches

Campaign against vehicles launches

5 minutes ago
 Canals of Dad division to remain closed till Feb 2 ..

Canals of Dad division to remain closed till Feb 25

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran enhanced cooperation vital for regional p ..

Pak-Iran enhanced cooperation vital for regional peace, stability: COAS

5 minutes ago
 Six killed, woman injures in clash

Six killed, woman injures in clash

23 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Coordinating Effor ..

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Coordinating Efforts to 'Protect' Ukraine With B ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>