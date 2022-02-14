AJK PM commends legal fraternity to ensure speedy justice

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday commended the legal fraternity for delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday commended the legal fraternity for delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses.

In his message of felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of all District Bar Associations across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he expressed the hope that the newly-elected office bearers of the AJK bar associations will use their full potential to ensure the upholding of the rule of law and provide speedy justice to the suffering humanity.

The AJK Prime Minister urged the lawyers to utilize their professional capabilities in alleviating the problems faced by the people as well as play an active role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

Referring to the continual ugly conditions of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, the AJK Prime Minister said "we should never forget our brothers and sisters in the Occupied Kashmir who are facing the repressions of over 900,000 Indian occupational forces � the army and para military troops, with utmost courage and fortitude and added that the newly elected officials should organize seminars and talks in this regard.

Qayyum Niazi said that he was hopeful that the newly elected AJK bars office bearers would play their role to secure and protect the rights of the lawyers through using all of their professional skills and abilities ab Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their progress and prosperity.