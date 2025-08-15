AJK PM commends whole Pakistani nation on Independence Day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while commending the entire Pakistani nation on 79th Independence Day of the motherland, said that the dream of emergence of Pakistan was envisioned by a Kashmiri poet, a thinker and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

While addressing the central ceremony held to mark the day, at the state metropolis on Thursday, the PM said it was Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and leadership acumen that, on the one hand, enabled him to get the British to accept the demand for a separate country for Muslims, and on the other, helped him counter the conspiracies of the Congress.

He recalled that during the historic meeting of March 23, 1940, the Kashmiri delegation supported the Pakistan Resolution.On July 19, 1947, he said, the Kashmiri leadership aligned their future with Pakistan by passing the Accession to Pakistan Resolution on the platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

Referring to Kashmiris’ love and faith in the state of Pakistan, he recalled that the coffins of Kashmiri martyrs draped in the national flag of Pakistan are a vivid reflection of their devotion to the country.

Referring to the ideological basis upon which the state of Pakistan was established, he said, “Pakistan is the only country in the world that was established on the basis of islam.”

“On this auspicious day, we must bow our heads in gratitude to Allah for granting us a separate homeland where we live with freedom, peace, and dignity,” he said.

“we owe this to the great sacrifices of our founding fathers, who offered their blood and sweat for the cause,” he added.

The PM also praised the armed forces of Pakistan for delivering a crushing blow to the enemy during the recent war.

“Under the courageous leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the Pakistani forces defeated India on all fronts,” he said, adding that Pakistan cannot be intimidated by India’s economic or military power. Pakistan’s superiority in the war, he said, compelled US President Trump to state that resolving the Kashmir dispute is necessary.

He also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed optimism that the time was not far when the green flag would be unfurled in occupied Kashmir.

