AJK PM commits to serving society with justice and equality

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Friday said that as responsible citizens, we must serve the society sincerely to ensure service on the basis of justice and equality.

While addressing the annual symposium organized by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College in the state metropolis on Thursday, the Prime Minister stressed setting priorities collectively while denying our own self for the greater good of society. He urged the students to make hard work and dedication the motto of their lives.

"Students must make service the first priority," he said, adding that after five years of hard work, doctors should set clear, achievable goals to guide their professional development and ensure they are fulfilling their career aspirations and serving their society.

"The medical field is widely recognized as a field of service, which demands prioritizing the well-being and care of individuals and communities," the PM remarked. On the occasion, the PM highlighted the Federal government's assistance in the accomplishment of development projects in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the three and a half billion rupees grant that his government received from the federal government, he said that the building for the medical college would not have been built without the federal government's assistance.

"Every single project in Azad Kashmir bears the federation's love and its commitment to the region's development and the well-being of its people," he maintained. He said that institutions are not built simply by writing Names on inauguration plates.

"Institutions are built through hard work and sacrifices," the PM said.

Stressing the need for making research a tradition, he said that fostering a research-driven mindset and society was key to achieving goals. "We need to get out of the state of denial, openly discuss and admit weaknesses so that reforms could be made," he added. The PM said that a large number of graduates entering the workforce each year contributes to growing unemployment rates.

"If we produce thousands of unemployed postgraduates, the coming generations will have to bear the brunt of unemployment," the PM said. In order to move forward collectively, the PM said that there was a dire need to take steps in the right direction. He said that we must move beyond the "state and non-state" rhetoric and work together to contribute positively to the state and society.

The PM stated that the system was running effectively despite providing Rs3 per unit of electricity and Rs2,000 per forty kg of flour to citizens. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq also praised the organizers for organizing a 3-day symposium and termed it a welcome development.

He also congratulated the organizers for their excellent efforts. He also showered Dr Bashir Kanth and Dr Shamim with praise for their valuable contribution to society. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali thanked the PM for participating in the symposium.

Dr Abdali praised the Prime Minister for his significant contribution and support for the betterment of medical colleges. The symposium was also attended and addressed by Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah and others.

