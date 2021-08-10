UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Committed For Promotion Of Domestic Tourism

Tue 10th August 2021

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :,Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said that revolutionary steps would be taken for the development of infrastructure for promotion of domestic tourism in AJK.

Talking to deputy chairman senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Minister of state for information Farrukh Habib and Head of the Kamyab Jawan program Mr.Usman Dar at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, the AJK PM said that infrastructure will be improved and special attention will be given for the provision of education and health facilities to the people of the state.

He said efforts would also be made to create jobs for educated youth to overcome unemployment.

Special policy for investment will be prepared to provide investment opportunities for the investors in AJK.

Deputy chairman senate speaking on the occasion expressed his full support to the AJK premier and assured full cooperation to help promote tourism in AJK.

The Minister of state for information also assured the Prime Minister his full support and said that media will fully support the policy of the new government to implement its policy for the well being of the people of the state.

