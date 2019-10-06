AJK PM concerned over fast-deteriorating conditions of innocent Kashmiris in IOK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 06 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said that situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was swiftly deteriorating with each passing day where eight million people are besieged for the last two months.

He was talking to Shadow Immigration Minister of United Kingdom Afzal Khan who called on him in the State's metropolis on Sunday. Afzal Khan is currently on visit to AJK. Both the leaders discussed latest situation in the occupied valley.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Modi led Indian extremist government has converted occupied valley into a jail. "More than 14,000 children have been putted behind the bars. Women are being disgraced, children are tortured and youth are deprived of their sights through pallet guns fire", he added.

He said Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but internationally recognized disputed territory and its solution lies in the United Nation's relevant resolutions.

The Prime Minister urged international community to take a serious notice of the situation because the issue of Kashmiris is the issue of humanity.

He lauded the role of UK based one million Kashmiris who are raising voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider also lauded the role of Immigration Minister Afzal Khan and said he is a strong voice in the UK Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Khan vowed to raise the plight of Kashmiris at every available forum with the same passion.

APP / AHR