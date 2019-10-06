UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Concerned Over Fast-deteriorating Conditions Of Innocent Kashmiris In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

AJK PM concerned over fast-deteriorating conditions of innocent Kashmiris in IOK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 06 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said that situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was swiftly deteriorating with each passing day where eight million people are besieged for the last two months.

He was talking to Shadow Immigration Minister of United Kingdom Afzal Khan who called on him in the State's metropolis on Sunday. Afzal Khan is currently on visit to AJK. Both the leaders discussed latest situation in the occupied valley.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Modi led Indian extremist government has converted occupied valley into a jail. "More than 14,000 children have been putted behind the bars. Women are being disgraced, children are tortured and youth are deprived of their sights through pallet guns fire", he added.

He said Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but internationally recognized disputed territory and its solution lies in the United Nation's relevant resolutions.

The Prime Minister urged international community to take a serious notice of the situation because the issue of Kashmiris is the issue of humanity.

He lauded the role of UK based one million Kashmiris who are raising voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider also lauded the role of Immigration Minister Afzal Khan and said he is a strong voice in the UK Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Khan vowed to raise the plight of Kashmiris at every available forum with the same passion.

APP / AHR

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Fire Prime Minister Parliament Jail Visit Jammu Same United Kingdom Afzal Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

1 hour ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

2 hours ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.