AJK PM Condemns Indian Aggression Against Kashmiris.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

AJK PM condemns Indian aggression against Kashmiris.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and Indian brute forces have been targeting the civil population of Azad Kashmir to crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said Indian atrocities and use of brute force is aimed at fizzling out the struggle of Kashmiri people but they are determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their right to self determination.

He said people of occupied Kashmiri are being punished on account of what Sheikah Abdullah did. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are culprits of Kashmiri people who sat on Indian's lap and supported India in the massacre of innocent Kashmiri people.

He said Kashmiri people have launched unprecedented struggle for the achievement of their right to self determination which has no example in the freedom history.

He said India was engaged in systematic genocide of Kashmiri people and their human right had been denied which is an open challenge for the world community.

He pointed out that Kashmiri had linked their destiny with Pakistan with the passing of historical accession to Pakistan resolution on 19th July 1947. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long freedom struggle of Kashmiri people will culminate with success and they would get their internationally recognized right to self determination.

