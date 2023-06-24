Open Menu

AJK PM Condemns India's Naked Aggression On LoC Killing 02 Innocent Locals In AJK Forward Town:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

AJK PM condemns India's naked aggression on LoC killing 02 innocent locals in AJK forward town:

NIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) Jun 24 (APP) ::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while condemning the Indian forces' unprovoked firing, targeting innocent civilians in the Satwal sector of the Line of Control has appealed to the United Nations, Security Council and international organizations to take effective notice of India's naked aggression.

The prime minister regrettably noted that on the one hand, Indian forces have been committing war crimes in Kashmir, while on the other hand, they have been brazenly violating the ceasefire agreement by targeting innocent civilians along the LoC.

Terming India's belligerence as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, the PM said that by creating war hysteria, India wants to deflect world attention away from the serious situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the dire political and human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir has left India exposed at the international level.

Lauding the sacrifices of the people living on the LoC, the PM said that Kashmiris have been braving the brunt of firing on the LoC with the utmost courage.

He said that despite Indian shelling, Kashmiri people living near LoC stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in their fight to defend the country's territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq also hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani forces.

The prime minister also paid homage to those who embraced martyrdom and directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities for the injured in the incident.

Pertinently, two civilians were martyred and one was seriously injured due to unprovoked firing on the LoC by India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Army United Nations Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment indu ..

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment industry, says Nadia Afghan

27 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

1 hour ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

5 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan