NIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) Jun 24 (APP) ::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while condemning the Indian forces' unprovoked firing, targeting innocent civilians in the Satwal sector of the Line of Control has appealed to the United Nations, Security Council and international organizations to take effective notice of India's naked aggression.

The prime minister regrettably noted that on the one hand, Indian forces have been committing war crimes in Kashmir, while on the other hand, they have been brazenly violating the ceasefire agreement by targeting innocent civilians along the LoC.

Terming India's belligerence as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, the PM said that by creating war hysteria, India wants to deflect world attention away from the serious situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the dire political and human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir has left India exposed at the international level.

Lauding the sacrifices of the people living on the LoC, the PM said that Kashmiris have been braving the brunt of firing on the LoC with the utmost courage.

He said that despite Indian shelling, Kashmiri people living near LoC stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in their fight to defend the country's territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq also hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani forces.

The prime minister also paid homage to those who embraced martyrdom and directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities for the injured in the incident.

Pertinently, two civilians were martyred and one was seriously injured due to unprovoked firing on the LoC by India.