UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Condemns Life Attempt On IK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 07:57 PM

AJK PM condemns life attempt on IK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while condemning the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan's container, has urged the government to provide fool-proof security to Imran Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while condemning the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan's container, has urged the government to provide fool-proof security to Imran Khan.

Expressing his serious concern over the incident, the AJK Prime Minister said that immediate investigation should be conducted to bring perpetrators to justice, said a statement issued here Thursday night, .

The AJK Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and his colleagues injured in the firing.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over ..

Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over encroachments in Nullah Lai

2 minutes ago
 ACP marks 145th birth anniversary of Sultan M. Sha ..

ACP marks 145th birth anniversary of Sultan M. Shah Aga Khan III

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan gives great importance to relations with ..

Pakistan gives great importance to relations with Belgium: Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Saad Baig-led Pak U19 team ready to take on Bangla ..

Saad Baig-led Pak U19 team ready to take on Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Budget for 2023 With $ ..

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Budget for 2023 With $38Bln Deficit - Lawmaker

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.