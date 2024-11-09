Open Menu

AJK PM Condemns Quetta Bomb Blast

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM

AJK PM condemns Quetta bomb blast

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned the Quetta bomb blast, expressing a deep sense of shock and grief over the massive human and material loss in the worst incident of terrorism.

 

In a statement, issued late Saturday, the AJK PM extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the reported suicide attack at the Quetta Railway Station, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 27 innocent persons, besides injuring a series of other ill-fated persons, waiting for travel to their respective destinations.

He also prayed that Allah may elevate the ranks of those martyred in the gruesome incident of terrorism.

