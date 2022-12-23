UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Condemns Suicide Blast In Islamabad :

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 11:28 PM

AJK PM condemns suicide blast in Islamabad :

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas condemned the suicide blast in Islamabad on Friday, also paying tribute to the martyred police constable who laid down his life to stop the enemy from achieving their nefarious goals

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas condemned the suicide blast in Islamabad on Friday, also paying tribute to the martyred police constable who laid down his life to stop the enemy from achieving their nefarious goals.

In a statement of condemnation, the AJK PM said the entire nation was proud of our policemen, also praying for the early recovery of the injured policemen, and others.

Expressing his concern over the rising wave of terrorism in the country, the AJK PM said that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army, and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism.

Lauding the sacrifices of security agencies and forces in establishing law and order in the country, he said that the resilient nation would thwart all the conspiracies of anti-national element.

