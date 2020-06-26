AJK PM condoles demise of ex JI Ameer Syed Munawar Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hassan.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family and the party workers, the Prime Minister said that Syed Munawar Hassan had always raised strong voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He paid rich tributes to the departed soul for his life time political and social services for the nation and the country.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan prayed for the higher ranks of the late leader and patience for his family members.

The Minister for Information, Tourism, sports and Youth Affairs Raja Mushtaq Minhas also expressed his grief at Munawar Hassan's passing.

In his condolence message, the Minister Information paid glowing tribute to the political, educational and social services of late leader and prayed for his higher ranks and patience for the bereaved family.