AJK PM condoles demise of Goher Auyub Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK ) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of ex-Foreign Minister Gauhar Ayub Khan.

In his condolence statement issued here on Saturday, the AJK premier extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.