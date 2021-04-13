UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Condoles Demise Of Zia Shahid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

AJK PM condoles demise of Zia Shahid

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of Chief Editor of national urdu Daily Khabrian, Zia Shahid .

He in his condolence message paid tributes to the long journalistic services of Zia Shahid and added that was regarded as one of the most credible journalist.

The prime minister said that Zia Shahid had also played a significant role for the development and promotion of the newspaper industry.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

