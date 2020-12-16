AJK PM condoles over death of justice Waqar Seth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday visited the residence of former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Mr. Seth had died few days earlier due to COVID- 19.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to Justice Waqar Ahmed Saith for his role for safeguarding the basic fundamental rights of the people and supremacy of the law and the constitution.

The Prime Minister presented a shield to his family in recognition of his legal services rendered for the supremacy of law and the constitution.