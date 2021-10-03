UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Condoles Over Demise Of Brig. Nadeem Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:30 PM

AJK PM condoles over demise of Brig. Nadeem Iqbal

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 03 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited the residence of retired Deputy Secretary Sardar Sabir Niaz on Sunday and expressed condolence over the demise of his son Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal.

Paying rich tributes to the great services of the late senior officer of the Pakistan Army rendered to the nation, the Prime Minister said that these services would always be remembered.

He announced that the link road leading to the ancestral village of the late Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal would be constructed soon and re-named as Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal Road.

