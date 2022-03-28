UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Condoles Over Raja Musadiq's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 10:26 PM

AJK PM condoles over Raja Musadiq's demise

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sudden demise of PTI-AJK chapter's founder president Raja Musadiq who breathed his last on Monday

The AJK prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. In his condolence message, the PM paid rich tributes to his services for the party. "Raja Musadiq's services to the party and his struggle for the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir will never be forgotten," he added.

