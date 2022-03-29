Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of late Raja Musadiq Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of late Raja Musadiq Khan.

Talking to Raja Tassaduq Khan on phone, the AJK PM offered his deep sympathies with the bereaved family, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Hailing the deceased leader's services and contribution the PM said that Raja Musadiq Khan (late) was a great asset for the party.

He said that a condolences reference would be arranged soon to pay homage to the departed leader.