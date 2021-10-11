AJK PM condoles sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 11 (APP) ::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday visited the residence of 'Mohsin-e-Pakistan' Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan in the Federal metropolis and expressed deep grief and sorrow besides sympathies with the bereaved family.

The AJK PM said that the entire nation was grateful to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who had made Pakistan's defense invincible.

On this occasion, the AJK PM offered fateha for the departed soul.