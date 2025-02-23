AJK PM Condoles Sad Demise Of Veteran Kashmiri Journalist Athar Masood Wani
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Kashmiri columnist and Editor-in-Chief of the weekly Kasheer, Athar Masood Wani, who died of cardiac arrest in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
In his condolence message, issued late Sunday, the prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
The PM paid rich tribute to the deceased for his long valuable services in the field of journalism and freedom of press in the country.
The veteran journalist's demise, he said, was a great loss for the journalists' community besides for the national Kashmir cause.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minority Wing President assured Hindu community culprits be in custody.4 minutes ago
-
AJK PM condoles sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Athar Masood Wani4 minutes ago
-
Italian envoy discusses environmental pollution, trade with Punjab governor24 minutes ago
-
Three-day Mother Languages Festival concludes34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's 25th relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish International Airport34 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on demise of Tahir Mehmood44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show closing ceremony44 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter killed in road mishap44 minutes ago
-
Vulnerable nations deserve ‘Just Share of Climate Funds’: Coordinator54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative key to sustainability: FAO Representative1 hour ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for two successful operations against Khawarji in Dera1 hour ago
-
Female school teacher abducted in Taxila1 hour ago