AJK PM condoles sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Athar Masood Wani

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Kashmiri columnist and Editor-in-Chief of the weekly Kasheer, Athar Masood Wani, who died of cardiac arrest in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

In his condolence message, issued late Sunday, the prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The PM paid rich tribute to the deceased for his long valuable services in the field of journalism and freedom of press in the country.

The veteran journalist's demise, he said, was a great loss for the journalists' community besides for the national Kashmir cause.

APP/ahr/378