Open Menu

AJK PM Condoles Sad Demise Of Veteran Kashmiri Journalist Athar Masood Wani

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM

AJK PM condoles sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Athar Masood Wani

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Kashmiri columnist and Editor-in-Chief of the weekly Kasheer, Athar Masood Wani, who died of cardiac arrest in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

In his condolence message, issued late Sunday, the prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The PM paid rich tribute to the deceased for his long valuable services in the field of journalism and freedom of press in the country.

The veteran journalist's demise, he said, was a great loss for the journalists' community besides for the national Kashmir cause.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

9 minutes ago
 Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

54 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomo ..

Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for ..

Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

2 hours ago
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on ..

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

3 hours ago
 AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

4 hours ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

4 hours ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

4 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan