ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior PML-N leader and former Secretary General Saranjam Khan.

In his condolence message issued the AJK Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the late leader for his political services for the party.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that late Saranjam Khan was a fearless leader and a loyal one to his party.

He prayed for his higher rank in jannah and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Organizer PML-N and Minister for Information, Tourism and Youth Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also expressed his grief over the sad demise of party leader.

He offered Fateha for departed soul and condoled with the family of late leader.