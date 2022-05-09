UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Condoles Senior Journalist Shabbir's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

AJK PM condoles senior journalist Shabbir's demise

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of senior journalist Shabbir Hussain who died of a heart attack while delivering a live beeper for news channel.

In a statement issued here, the AJK Prime Minister said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of senior journalist Shabbir Hussain.

He added that he was also sharing the grief of the family of the deceased in this hour of distress.

"The services of late Shabbir Hussain in the field of journalism will always be remembered", said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

He also prayed for the complete forgiveness of the deceased and for the patience of the bereaved family

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

2 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

2 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.