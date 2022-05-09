ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of senior journalist Shabbir Hussain who died of a heart attack while delivering a live beeper for news channel.

In a statement issued here, the AJK Prime Minister said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of senior journalist Shabbir Hussain.

He added that he was also sharing the grief of the family of the deceased in this hour of distress.

"The services of late Shabbir Hussain in the field of journalism will always be remembered", said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

He also prayed for the complete forgiveness of the deceased and for the patience of the bereaved family