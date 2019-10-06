AJK PM condoles with AJK HC judge

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 06 (APP):The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of the father of the judge of AJK High Court Justice Azhar Saleem Babar.

In his message of condolence to the bereaved family, the Prime Minister of AJK prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

APP / AHR.