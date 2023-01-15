AJK PM conducts surprise visit State metropolis, assesses development works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 15 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday conducted s surprise visit to the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad and assessed and inquired about the pace of development projects of the city.

On this occasion, the PM directed for the early completion of construction work of all the parks and important places of the city including beautification of the Red Fort and Bara Dari. He also directed the Divisional Commissioner and other concerned authorities to take immediate measures for further beautification, face-lifting and cleanliness of the capital city.

The PM lauded the Development Authority Muzaffarabad, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division and Deputy Commissioner for undertaking joint development projects in the city in the light of his orders, an official handout said.

The Prime Minister further directed the concerned authorities to complete the western bypass of Muzaffarabad city and the remaining work of Earthquake Memorial of Niloochi Bridge. "The beautification of Muzaffarabad Red Fort should be expedited, Muzaffarabad Baradari should be preserved as an excellent historical heritage", he said .

He also directed to beautify hill top that overshadows the Chief Secretary Office and make it a recreational place.

The Prime Minister said that all necessary resources would be provided to the departments and there would be no compromise on the city's development. Those who refuse to cooperate with the administration in this regard will be made answerable, he warned.

APP / AHR.