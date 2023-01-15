UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Conducts Surprise Visit State Metropolis, Assesses Development Works

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 07:20 PM

AJK PM conducts surprise visit State metropolis, assesses development works

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 15 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday conducted s surprise visit to the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad and assessed and inquired about the pace of development projects of the city.

On this occasion, the PM directed for the early completion of construction work of all the parks and important places of the city including beautification of the Red Fort and Bara Dari. He also directed the Divisional Commissioner and other concerned authorities to take immediate measures for further beautification, face-lifting and cleanliness of the capital city.

The PM lauded the Development Authority Muzaffarabad, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division and Deputy Commissioner for undertaking joint development projects in the city in the light of his orders, an official handout said.

The Prime Minister further directed the concerned authorities to complete the western bypass of Muzaffarabad city and the remaining work of Earthquake Memorial of Niloochi Bridge. "The beautification of Muzaffarabad Red Fort should be expedited, Muzaffarabad Baradari should be preserved as an excellent historical heritage", he said .

He also directed to beautify hill top that overshadows the Chief Secretary Office and make it a recreational place.

The Prime Minister said that all necessary resources would be provided to the departments and there would be no compromise on the city's development. Those who refuse to cooperate with the administration in this regard will be made answerable, he warned.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Visit Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

24 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

39 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

1 hour ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.