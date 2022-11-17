UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Confident In Securing Landslide Victory In LG Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 11:19 PM

AJK PM confident in securing landslide victory in LG elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday asserted that his ruling party would win the upcoming November 27 local bodies elections with an overwhelming majority

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday asserted that his ruling party would win the upcoming November 27 local bodies elections with an overwhelming majority.

He claimed this while addressing a ceremony hosted by his ruling party in the state metropolis.

"More than 78 of our local councillors have been elected unopposed," the AJK PM said, adding that it was the "manifestation of the masses' trust in the party".

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the journey of development and prosperity that his government started in Azad Jammu Kashmir would continue till the achievement of the goal.

The AJK prime minister said that the mission of holding the local bodies polls was the dream of the people of AJK.

He pledged that Muzaffarabad will be made a modern model city.

The AJK PM said that Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah had assured that the Pakistan's government would provide security troops in required numbers for holding local elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner

