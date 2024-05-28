Open Menu

AJK PM Congratulates Nation On 26th Anniversary Of Nuclear Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the 26th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests on Tuesday, 28 May.

He emphasized the historic significance of May 28, when Pakistan emerged as the world's seventh nuclear power and the first Muslim country with nuclear capabilities.

In his message, the AJK Premier highlighted Pakistan's successful nuclear tests in response to India's provocations, despite international pressure.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, emphasizing that the nuclear tests not only strengthened Pakistan's defense but also boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control.

Expressing confidence in the Pakistan Army's capabilities, he condemned India's aggression and repression in occupied Kashmir.

Despite India's brutality, he noted that Kashmiris remain resilient and steadfast in their struggle for freedom.

Warning India of consequences if it continues its aggressive policies, the PM emphasized the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

He urged Indian leadership to recognize that lasting peace in the region hinges on resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue, which has been a source of tension for decades.

