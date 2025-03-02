AJK PM Criticizes Irrational Thinking Mindsets For Ulterior Motives
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that governance is a serious business that cannot be run merely on someone's wishes but in accordance with the law and constitution.
The PM said this while addressing a function after administering oath to newly elected Vice Chairman of the Press Foundation, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali here today. Speaking on the occasion, the PM, while terming self-accountability as key to develop a sense of self integrity and responsibility, said, " We all have to undergo self-accountability"
Referring to a specific mindset that fails to think rationally, the PM said, "How can I treat those intellectually blind and immature minds who are unable to see the difference between the civil liberties of Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir?"
Highlighting the Pakistan army's significant contribution in defending the territorial sovereignty of the State, he said that those who criticize the presence of the Pak army in the liberated territory must realize the fact that there would be no one to protect or defend them from enemy if armed forces of Pakistan leave the territory.
Stressing on the need to practice fair and objective journalism, the PM said, "There is a difference between a professional and an accidental journalist".
He said that professional journalists should come forward and give their valuable input and suggestions to the government in order to promote truth and counter falsehood and lies.
Terming journalism as a sacred profession, the PM said that the government would provide all possible resources for the welfare of journalists.
He said that journalists have every right to write on the issue of public interest. He, however, maintained that no one should take undue advantage of the freedom. "If I and my cabinet members are accountable, journalists and writers are no no longer exempted from accountability", the PM remarked.
He said the government would not allow anyone whosoever to misuse public money. He said that every citizen has the right to complain wherever he or she sees a mistake, negligence or corruption.
On the occasion the PM announced an increase in the annual grant for the Press Foundation from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million.
