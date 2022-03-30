AJK PM decides to restructure Jammu and Kashmir Libration Cell

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi has decided to restructure the Jammu and Kashmir Libration Cell and transform it into an apolitical Commission.

Chairing a Cell Meeting here on Wednesday, the PM observed that the political researchers, analysts and other think tanks would be hired in the liberation Commission (Cell) to highlight the Kashmir issue comprehensively in strategic manner.

He said the liberation Commission will not only promote the narrative regarding the Kashmir freedom movement but also highlight the gross human rights abuses at international level unleashing by Indian occupied forces and take concrete measures to put it in accordance with the demanding lines of the present era, Niazi maintained.

The Meeting was attended by AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary General Faiz Ali Abbassi, Principal Secretary to PM Ehsan Khalid Kiyani, Secretary Services Zaheer ud Din Qureshi, Secretary Liberation Cell Ejaz Ahmed Lone and others.

The Secretary Liberation Cell on the occasion briefed the Meeting regarding the measures of reorganization of the Kashmir Libration Cell.

AJK PM Sardar Abul Qayoom Niazi said that it is unfortunate that the objectives were not achieved for which the "Kashmir Libration Cell" was established but on the contrary it was turned into political employment institution, he added.

He said the institution should not have been used for political objectives but the Cell was formed for the Kashmir cause and it should have been utilized only for this purpose.