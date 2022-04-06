UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Declares Fresh Elections As Solution Of Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday declared fresh elections as solution of all the problems being faced by the country

"Rather than running away from the polls, it is high time that all political parties should go back to the people and seek a fresh mandate", the AJK PM said while talking to media after his meeting with prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that the opposition should play its role to ensure much needed stability in the country rather than becoming a tool in the hands of foreign forces.

Referring to the fast deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the AJK PM said that at a time when anti-Pakistan forces especially the India was exploiting the situation, there was dire need to strengthen Pakistan by bringing an immediate end to the prevailing political chaos in the country.

He said that a strong and stable Pakistan could plead the case of Kashmiris effectively at international level.

"Since anti-Pakistan forces are currently active against Pakistan under the given circumstances, the opposition parties have to show responsibility", he added.

He expressed his hope that Imran Khan will return to government with a two-thirds majority.

While questioning the opposition parties' logic, the PM Niazi said, "Until yesterday, holding elections was the prime demand of the opposition and now they are running away from their demand". "Are they (opposition parties) running away due to their fear of being defeated in the elections or they want to please someone else?", he questioned.

Earlier, during his meeting with Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan, the AJK PM gave him a detailed briefing on various government schemes including the recently announced Ramadan package, establishment of the first shelter-home at Muzaffarabad.

Pak premier on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government of Azad Kashmir.

