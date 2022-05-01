UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Declares Working-class An Important Pillar Of National Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 08:50 PM

AJK PM declares working-class an important pillar of national growth

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) , May 01 (APP):Lauding the role of the working class in the society, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said that workers were an important pillar for national development.

PM Ilyas expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of International Labour Day. "The societies which do not take care of the needs of the labourers can never develop," the PM said, adding that protecting the rights of workers was the incumbent government's top priority.

The AJK government, he said, would make sure that the fruits of economic development reach all sections of society, including the working class.

Reiterating his commitment to protect rights and dignity of the working class, the PM said "We will ensure that the rights of the workers enshrined in the Azad Kashmir Interim Act 74 become a reality." "Welfare of workers and their families, improving their lives, providing them with better housing, education and health facilities is our priority," the PM said adding that the government would protect the rights of the workers at all costs.

Referring to the significance of the Labour Day, the PM said "May 1 is a day to remember the heroic struggle of those whose sacrifices led to the end of the era of oppression, exploitation and injustice." The supreme sacrifice rendered by Chicago workers is glorious chapter that will be remembered for a long time in the annals of human history.

"Our religion also places special emphasis on dispensing justice and respecting the peoples' rights," he said.

Stressing the need for fulfilling social responsibilities, the PM said "the only solution to the economic crisis is to strengthen the domestic production sector". Terming labourers as the backbone of economic growth he said, "Steps will be taken to provide a worker-friendly atmosphere in the state". In order to address the financial problems, the PM said besides promoting tourism the government would take all possible measures to resolve the economic problems.

