AJK PM demands G-20 countries to boycott summit in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Sunday said that the Indian bid to host a meeting of G-20 nations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was yet another tactic to hoodwink the international community.

Terming Jammu and Kashmir as an internationally recognized disputed territory, the PM said India has no justification to host an international event in the region which it has occupied illegally by usurping the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

According to a statement, he said, "Holding the G20 meeting in Srinagar is a violation of international laws", he said adding that the Occupied Kashmir was presently the largest military zone in the world where Indian occupation forces have been committing serious violations of human rights day in and day out." Thanking the Chinese government for boycotting the events being hosted by New Delhi in Srinagar and Leh, the PM said that it was high time that the other members of the forum should follow suit and boycott the meeting being held in the disputed territory.

"Kashmiris living on both sides of the ceasefire line and around the world are protesting against the G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir", he said, adding that India's motive behind the controversial move was to create a notion that everything was honky dory in Kashmir.

He said that the ground situation in the held territory was contrary to what India had been projecting. He said that innocent civilians, mostly young boys, were being martyred by the Indian occupation forces day in and day out, whereas Hurriyat leaders, and political and human rights activists had been thrown behind bars.

He said that Indian occupation forces were involved in heinous war crimes in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the G-20 countries should put pressure on India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He said that India was hell-bent on changing the demography of Occupied Kashmir to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

He said that for the establishment of peace in the region, it was imperative to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

India's illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional actions, he said, cannot weaken the resolve of Kashmiris.

He said that the day was not far when sacrifices would come to fruition and their legitimate struggle for the right toself-determination would reach its logical conclusion.