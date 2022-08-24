AJK PM denounces another Indian sinister move to grant voting rights to outsiders in IIoJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 24 (APP)::Prime Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian government's nefarious move of granting the right to vote to non-natives living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Terming it as akin to Israel's setter colonialism model, the PM said that Modi government was pursuing a plan to change the identity of the Muslim-majority state the way Israelis did in the Palestine.

Referring to India's game plan, he said that the Indian government has already modified the region's age-old domicile law that had been in force since 1927.

"By modifying the domicile law New Delhi paved a way for Indian citizens to acquire other rights including the right to job and purchase land in Occupied Valley", the PM said, adding that what had been left undone was now completed by granting voting rights to non-state residents.

The PM said that India's motive behind this move was to disempower Kashmiris and to wipe off their political identity. Citing the massive bureaucratic reshuffle in the IIOJK, he said, that the Modi government had already cleared a way for outsiders by transferring Kashmiri Muslim officers out of Kashmir Valley.

"Non-state and non-Muslims have been appointed to the highest posts in police and administration", he said.He said that Kashmiris who have always foiled India's nefarious designs, would fight the move tooth and nail.

The AJK government, he said, would continue to play its role on every front to thwart the nefarious ambitions of India.

app/ahr