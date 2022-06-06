Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday denounced the blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (SAW) by a spokesperson of the BJP and said that such statements were a reflection of the growing trend of Islamophobia in India

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday denounced the blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (SAW) by a spokesperson of the BJP and said that such statements were a reflection of the growing trend of Islamophobia in India.

Expressing his anguish over the BJP spokesperson's indecent remarks, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan termed this act as an expression of hatred against Muslims.

Urging the international community to take effective notice of the matter, the PM said that the BJP leader's derogatory remarks had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all across the world. Demanding the Indian government to rein in the culprits, the PM said that Modi should punish the culprits immediately and tender an unconditional apology to the entire Muslim world.

Such statements, the PM said, would lead to further prejudice, violence and hatred within India and beyond its borders.

"International organizations should take serious note of the growing Islamophobia and organized religious persecution in India and take steps to curb it," he added.

The rising tide of xenophobia and Islamophobia in the Indian society had posed a serious threat to peace and stability in the region, he said.

"The highly provocative statements being issued by the BJP leaders was a wicked attempt to push the region towards violent extremism," he said, adding that under the hateful Hindutva ideology, Indian government was undermining the religious freedom of minorities.

Under Modi's racist regime, he said, no minority was safe in today's India.

The PM made it clear that there was nothing more important than the prestige and dignity of the Prophet (SAW). He said that India must bear in mind the fact that every Muslim was ready to sacrifice his life for the Prophet's (SAW) prestige and dignity.