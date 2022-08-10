UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Denounces Curbs On Muharram Processions In IIoJK

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

AJK PM denounces curbs on Muharram processions in IIoJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) : Taking strong exception to ban on Muharram processions by Indian occupation authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Prime Minister AJK, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has said that curbs on Muharram processions has exposed India's so-called democracy.

He expressed these views while talking to former PM Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yaquob Khan, President Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Jaral, member National Assembly Noreen Farooq Ibrahim who called on him at his residence in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Terming it as an infringement into religious affairs of the Kashmiri Muslims, the PM said that not only Kashmiris but minorities living in India have been the worst victim of the fascist regime's Hindutva ideology. He said that the RSS influenced regime has broken all records of barbarism and savagery to suppress the voice of Kashmiris in the held territory.

The AJK Primier regrettably noted that the Occupied Kashmir was virtually under Indian military siege since August 5, 2019. India, he said, has deprived Kashmiris of their rights and civil liberties. He said that India was now hatching conspiracies to change the region's demography.

"More than 42 lakh fake domiciles have been issued to change the population ratio so as to convert the Muslim majority area into a minority", he said adding that delimitation of new Constituencies was yet another conspiracy to reduce political representation of Muslims in the state legislature/assembly.

The international community, he said, should take effective notice of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and hold Modi government accountable for the crimes it has been committing against the Kashmiris.During the meeting the political leaders discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest and overall political situation including the upcoming local body elections of Azad Jammu province Kashmir.

On the occasion, the visiting leaders inquired after the well-being of PM's father Sardar Ilyas Khan and prayed for his early recovery.Government Ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Majid Khan, Dr. Nisar Abdali, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, PTI Leader Major (retd) Khurram, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Raja Sabeel Riaz, Sardar Ahmed Sagheer. Khan and others were also present on the occasion.Ends/app/ahr

