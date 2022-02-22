AJK PM denounces increased Indian brutal suppression against Kashmiris in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Feb, 2022 ):Denouncing brutal suppression of Kashmiris by Indian occupational forces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Monday said that the leadership across the political spectrum in the AJK would continue to play its role to highlight Kashmir issue and expose Indian brutalities at world level.

The AJK PM said this while talking to members of different delegations who called him in the State metropolis on Monday.

He made it clear that "The entire Kashmiri nation is united on a single point agenda and that is the freedom from India's illegal occupation". He said that the AJK government would continue to promote the Kashmir cause and expose the Indian brutalities both at national as well as international level.

He said that the Kashmir rally being organized on 24th February in Islamabad was part of this campaign to seek global attention towards the simmering situation in the occupied Kashmir. The solidarity rally, he said, would be instrumental in sending a positive signal on the other side of the dividing line (LoC), besides bringing world focus on the atrocities being committed against Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

He said that the India's Hindutva regime was hatching conspiracies to suppress the Kashmir issue and stifle the ongoing resistance struggle in the region.

"Kashmiris are being brutally subjugated and the Hurriyat leadership that has always championed the Kashmiris' cause and their rights have been jailed and thousands of youths who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019 continue to languish in Indian jails", he said adding that after changing the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir, India has turned Occupied Kashmir into the largest human prison. He said that Kashmiris have made immense sacrifices to achieve freedom from Indian occupation and the day was not far when their sacrifices would yield results.

Lauding the Federal government's Kashmir policy, he said, the PTI government played a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the national and international level.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has been a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self-determination who raised his voice against Indian atrocities at all important world forums and exposed India's ugly face before the world", he said.

Citing the growing realization about the situation in IIOJK at world level, AJK PM said that the global community has now started to raise voice against Indian brutalities in Kashmir and pressure was mounting on India.