Open Menu

AJK PM Determines To Overhauled Every Sector Of State

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM

AJK PM determines to overhauled every sector of state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the present government, during its two years in office, has launched landmark initiatives to improve governance and has overhauled almost every sector of the state.

The AJK premier said this while talking to a civil society delegation comprising Raja Inamullah Khan Advocate, Raja Irfan Pervez, Ajmal Mahmood, and Muhammad Ali, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said that providing basic amenities of life to the people remains the government's top priority. 

"Every penny collected through taxes will be used fairly and transparently for the people's welfare," he said, emphasizing that the government's efforts to revive the economy are beginning to show positive results as loss-making institutions have also been successfully transformed into profit-generating entities.

 The Prime Minister stated that the Zakat system has been reformed and is now genuinely supporting the poor. He added that the state's underdeveloped areas have seen significant progress and were given special attention in the health package and the NTS program. 

He also noted that the public’s renewed confidence in the government stands as the ruling party’s greatest achievement. Raja Inamullah Khan Advocate invited the Prime Minister to attend the final of the All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025 as a special guest, which he gladly accepted.

It may be recalled here that the final match of the tournament will be played on May 11 at the Government Postgraduate College in Mirpur. The delegation also praised the prime minister’s vision and people-friendly policies.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

6 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

7 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

7 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

9 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

14 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan