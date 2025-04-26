AJK PM Determines To Overhauled Every Sector Of State
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the present government, during its two years in office, has launched landmark initiatives to improve governance and has overhauled almost every sector of the state.
The AJK premier said this while talking to a civil society delegation comprising Raja Inamullah Khan Advocate, Raja Irfan Pervez, Ajmal Mahmood, and Muhammad Ali, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.
The Prime Minister said that providing basic amenities of life to the people remains the government's top priority.
"Every penny collected through taxes will be used fairly and transparently for the people's welfare," he said, emphasizing that the government's efforts to revive the economy are beginning to show positive results as loss-making institutions have also been successfully transformed into profit-generating entities.
The Prime Minister stated that the Zakat system has been reformed and is now genuinely supporting the poor. He added that the state's underdeveloped areas have seen significant progress and were given special attention in the health package and the NTS program.
He also noted that the public’s renewed confidence in the government stands as the ruling party’s greatest achievement. Raja Inamullah Khan Advocate invited the Prime Minister to attend the final of the All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddiqui and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025 as a special guest, which he gladly accepted.
It may be recalled here that the final match of the tournament will be played on May 11 at the Government Postgraduate College in Mirpur. The delegation also praised the prime minister’s vision and people-friendly policies.
