AJK PM Directs Authorities To Remain Alert To Deal With Any Eventuality

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

AJK PM directs authorities to remain alert to deal with any eventuality

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday directed all the departments of essential services including the State Disaster Management Authorities to remain at high alert to deal any emergency situation to be caused of the heavy monsoon rains in the State

The Prime Minister said that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the District Administration, State Disaster Management and other relevant agencies to inspect the landslide sites and keep the office abreast of the situation in the region.

The Prime Minister said that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the District Administration, State Disaster Management and other relevant agencies to inspect the landslide sites and keep the office abreast of the situation in the region.

He said that all communication roads should be restored as soon as possible and people should be kept updated on the condition of highways.

"In case of any loss of life or property due to rains anywhere in Azad Kashmir, relief should be provided to the victims immediately", he added.

The PM also sought a detailed report regarding the damage caused by the recent rains in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

