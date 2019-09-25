UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Directs Completing Quake Damage Assessment Task Within A Fortnight

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider has directed concerned to complete damage assessment and strategy of rehabilitation and recommendations within a fortnight

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider has directed concerned to complete damage assessment and strategy of rehabilitation and recommendations within a fortnight.

According to AJK Interior Ministry, the initial report of earthquake damages, rescue and relief has been presented to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to report, as many as 26 people were died and over 300 injured in the earthquake. Two breaches were occurred in upper Jhelum canal, consequently the water entered in nearby areas.

Senior member board of Revenue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi would stay in quake hit areas for two weeks. AJK government has appointed Commissioner Mirpur as focal person, authorizing him to issue press release about damages and relief activities.

