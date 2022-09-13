UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Directs Creation Of Separate Unit To Monitor Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has sought establishment of a separate unit on modern lines to identify defects and monitor the development projects being executed under the supervision of the Communication and Public Works Department (C&PWD) of Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has sought establishment of a separate unit on modern lines to identify defects and monitor the development projects being executed under the supervision of the Communication and Public Works Department (C&PWD) of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

While addressing the C&PWD meeting in the State metropolis on Tuesday, the AJK PM said that besides the identification of flaws the unit should ensure prevention of defects, quality assurance/quality control and timely completion of projects.

The AJK PM also directed that the QA/QC and Value Engineering must be taught as a subject in all engineering universities of the state.

The prime minister directed that ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame.

"In case of negligence in the performance of duties, strict disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible under E&D Rules," he said.

In order to enhance the capability of engineering staff, the AJK PM said that a 6-month departmental training should be made mandatory for the newly appointed engineering staff.

He also instructed the shifting of the office of the Chief Engineer, Department of Communications and Public Works, Shahrat (South) to Mirpur.

On this occasion, Secretary C&W Zafar Mahmood Khan gave a detailed briefing regarding the development projects of the Department of Communications and Public Works which were completed in the financial year 2021-22 and about the ongoing and newly added projects for the financial year 2022-23.

The C&W secretary also put forth various suggestions before the AJK PM for increasing the departmental efficiency.

During the meeting, it was decided to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the AJK Chief Secretary to complete the Rathoa-Haryam Bridge within a year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Public Works Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Finance and Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Shahid Mohiuddin, Director General CDO Iftikhar Hussain Kayani and others.

