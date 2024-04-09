Open Menu

AJK PM Directs Departments To Complete All Ongoing Projects Without Delay

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

AJK PM directs departments to complete all ongoing projects without delay

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul Haq on Tuesday chairing a high level meeting directed the concerned departments to expedite the works on all ongoing development projects for timely completion

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul Haq on Tuesday chairing a high level meeting directed the concerned departments to expedite the works on all ongoing development projects for timely completion.

Emphasizing the availability of sufficient funds for the initiatives, the AJK PM also directed the authorities concerned to enhance the work on road infrastructure, particularly to bolster tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir region.

Addressing the significance of a road network in attracting the domestic and foreign tourists, the AJK PM stressed

the need to make swift progress on road projects.

The meeting was attended by ministers and senior government officials that focused on reviewing the advancement of development projects in various sectors including electricity, roads, health, education, and tourism.

The additional chief secretary development, Ms. Midhat Shahzad, provided a comprehensive overview of the progress being made on development projects and shared details during briefing to the AJK premier.

Those attended the meeting include Secretary Finance Lt. (retired) islam Zaib, Accountant General Azad Jammu Kashmir Tafakhar Ali Asadi, and Irshad Qureshi, and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich through video link.

APP/ahr/378/

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Education Road Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

10 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

10 minutes ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

13 minutes ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

13 minutes ago
 Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv am ..

Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

20 minutes ago
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout ..

Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling

20 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive exam ..

SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

20 minutes ago
 Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregation ..

Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad

20 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

20 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in ..

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

26 minutes ago
 District police distributes Eid gifts among famili ..

District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan