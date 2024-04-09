AJK PM directs departments to complete all ongoing projects without delay

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul Haq on Tuesday chairing a high level meeting directed the concerned departments to expedite the works on all ongoing development projects for timely completion

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul Haq on Tuesday chairing a high level meeting directed the concerned departments to expedite the works on all ongoing development projects for timely completion.

Emphasizing the availability of sufficient funds for the initiatives, the AJK PM also directed the authorities concerned to enhance the work on road infrastructure, particularly to bolster tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir region.

Addressing the significance of a road network in attracting the domestic and foreign tourists, the AJK PM stressed

the need to make swift progress on road projects.

The meeting was attended by ministers and senior government officials that focused on reviewing the advancement of development projects in various sectors including electricity, roads, health, education, and tourism.

The additional chief secretary development, Ms. Midhat Shahzad, provided a comprehensive overview of the progress being made on development projects and shared details during briefing to the AJK premier.

Those attended the meeting include Secretary Finance Lt. (retired) islam Zaib, Accountant General Azad Jammu Kashmir Tafakhar Ali Asadi, and Irshad Qureshi, and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich through video link.

APP/ahr/378/