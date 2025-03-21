Open Menu

AJK PM Directs Fair Allocation Of Development Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM

AJK PM directs fair allocation of development funds

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that all departments must allocate development funds in a fair and equitable manner.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a high level meeting held in the state metropolis on Thursday.

The PM emphasized the importance of prioritizing transparency and minimizing unnecessary expenditures to guarantee that public funds are used equitably for the development and well-being of citizens.

The government has given priority to transparency. "The government will not allow misuse of tax money at any cost", he said, while directing the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for timely completion of mega projects.

He further said that all available resources will be utilized to remove sense of deprivations amongst the people.

He said that the dream of real development hinged on a fair and transparent system.

The officials in attendance, on the occasion, apprised the Prime Minister about the financial management including disbursement and distribution of development funds on ongoing projects in the region.

APP/ahr/378

