AJK PM Directs Fair Allocation Of Development Funds
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that all departments must allocate development funds in a fair and equitable manner.
The Prime Minister expressed these views during a high level meeting held in the state metropolis on Thursday.
The PM emphasized the importance of prioritizing transparency and minimizing unnecessary expenditures to guarantee that public funds are used equitably for the development and well-being of citizens.
The government has given priority to transparency. "The government will not allow misuse of tax money at any cost", he said, while directing the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for timely completion of mega projects.
He further said that all available resources will be utilized to remove sense of deprivations amongst the people.
He said that the dream of real development hinged on a fair and transparent system.
The officials in attendance, on the occasion, apprised the Prime Minister about the financial management including disbursement and distribution of development funds on ongoing projects in the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad che ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM directs fair allocation of development funds6 minutes ago
-
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism12 minutes ago
-
Groom murdered just three days after wedding12 minutes ago
-
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration12 minutes ago
-
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy19 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan19 minutes ago
-
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA19 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad check post19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students19 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident19 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chinese Artist Professo ..19 minutes ago
-
Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed19 minutes ago