AJK PM Directs Fair Distribution Of Development Funds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all departments must allocate development funds in a fair and equitable manner.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting, which was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Aamir Latif, Accountant General Kamran Rashid Khan, Additional Secretary Rashid Kaleem and Additional Accountant General Mir Asghar.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of prioritizing transparency and minimizing unnecessary expenditures to guarantee that public funds are used equitably for the development and well-being of citizens.
The government, he said, has given priority to transparency. "The government will not allow misuse of tax money at any cost", he said, while directing the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for timely completion of mega projects.
The Prime Minister further said that all available resources will be utilized to remove sense of deprivations amongst the people.
He said that the dream of real development hinged on a fair and transparent system.
The officials in attendance, on the occasion, apprised the Prime Minister about the financial management including disbursement and distribution of development funds on ongoing projects in the region.
Recent Stories
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanaullah pledges to root out terrorism from country till logical conclusion1 minute ago
-
AJK PM directs fair distribution of development funds1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervenes, retired Havaldar receives 4 months’ withheld pension and dues11 minutes ago
-
Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan11 minutes ago
-
IRSA's Advisory to meet on Thursday to finalize water distribution for Kharif season11 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over death of journalist Manik Kingrani31 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Health Minister31 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill Punjab Bar Council’s employee31 minutes ago
-
VC SALU mourns the passing of Manak Khangrani31 minutes ago
-
Police repel terrorist attack on check post41 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness in city51 minutes ago