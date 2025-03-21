AJK PM directs fair distribution of development funds

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all departments must allocate development funds in a fair and equitable manner.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting, which was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Aamir Latif, Accountant General Kamran Rashid Khan, Additional Secretary Rashid Kaleem and Additional Accountant General Mir Asghar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of prioritizing transparency and minimizing unnecessary expenditures to guarantee that public funds are used equitably for the development and well-being of citizens.

The government, he said, has given priority to transparency. "The government will not allow misuse of tax money at any cost", he said, while directing the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for timely completion of mega projects.

The Prime Minister further said that all available resources will be utilized to remove sense of deprivations amongst the people.

He said that the dream of real development hinged on a fair and transparent system.

The officials in attendance, on the occasion, apprised the Prime Minister about the financial management including disbursement and distribution of development funds on ongoing projects in the region.