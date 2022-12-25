UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Directs For Trees Plantation To Reduce Negative Repercussions Of Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 08:30 PM

AJK PM directs for trees plantation to reduce negative repercussions of climate change

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) .Dec 25 (APP):To reduce negative repercussions of climate change in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK government on Sunday directed the agricultural department to focus on the plantation of fruit and flower plants in the state.

During the tree plantation campaign, this year 200,000 pomegranate saplings; 100,000 saplings of Apple, walnut, olive and mango; 50,000 cherry and 30,000 pear, potato and apricot trees would be planted in different areas of the state.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas directed the secretary agriculture to cultivate saffron on twenty five thousand kanals of land of Azad Kashmir. The AJK PM also stressed the need for planting roses and other flowering plants on 300 acres of land so that the flowering plants can also be used for commercial purposes.

Terming trees as one of the precious gifts of nature, he appealed to the masses to plant more trees to protect the future generations from intensifying pollution and climate change.

He said that due to global warming, the temperature of the planet was increasing dangerously. The increasing temperature around the world, he said, posed a serious threats to human life.

He said the climatic change was one of the main reasons behind the deadly floods.

He said that trees were the major source of soil conservation. The AJK PM said that government had imposed a complete ban in the cutting of trees to ensure protection of natural environment.

